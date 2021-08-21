Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

ATCX opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $367.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.35. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.