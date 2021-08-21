Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Augmedix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

