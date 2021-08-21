Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 152.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 77,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP opened at $211.58 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.14.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.