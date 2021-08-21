Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $224.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADP. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $211.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,939,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,540,000 after acquiring an additional 81,128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

