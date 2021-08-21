Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of AVASF remained flat at $$8.10 during midday trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,215. Avast has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

