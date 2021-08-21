AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AVEO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,505. The stock has a market cap of $190.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $73,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $97,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.