Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $218.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.69 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.