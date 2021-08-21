Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

RNA stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.57.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. Equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 over the last 90 days. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

