Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$2.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.230 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of AVA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. 475,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.03. Avista has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $467,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,975 shares of company stock worth $944,551. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.