Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AVA stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,120. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

