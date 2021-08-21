Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,973.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,973 ($25.78) and last traded at GBX 1,975 ($25.80), with a volume of 192131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,000 ($26.13).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,592.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The company has a market cap of £589.44 million and a P/E ratio of 4.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Bindi Foyle acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). In the last quarter, insiders bought 372 shares of company stock worth $1,102,853.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

