AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 51.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 16.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AXT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 44.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AXTI. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.99 million, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

