B. Riley Comments on James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for James River Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $38.67 on Friday. James River Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

