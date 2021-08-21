B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Networks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($20.71) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LOV opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Spark Networks has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $131,688.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $69,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,596 shares of company stock worth $714,797 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

