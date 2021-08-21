Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $4.60 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

