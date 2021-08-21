Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,400 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Agora were worth $31,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,881,000. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $66,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Agora by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $28,850,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -73.21 and a beta of -0.24. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.56.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on API shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

