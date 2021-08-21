Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,931 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $24,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

SIX opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.