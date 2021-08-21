Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,931 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $24,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.71. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.