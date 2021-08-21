Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $37.93 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.19. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

