Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $37.93 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 24.8% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 53.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $129.90 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

