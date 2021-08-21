Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $56.01 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.06% of Infosys worth $56,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Infosys by 16.6% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Infosys by 5.7% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 4.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 12.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

NYSE:INFY opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

