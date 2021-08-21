Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 229,402 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $49,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 54,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 228,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,925,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $3.80 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $593.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

