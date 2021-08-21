Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.89% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $69,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.