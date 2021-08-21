Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 2,007 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,513,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.94% of Baozun worth $53,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Baozun by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 86,366 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Baozun by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baozun by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BZUN. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

