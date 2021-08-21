Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,932 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CRH by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH opened at $51.51 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.