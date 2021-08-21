Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HII stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,684 shares of company stock worth $3,628,113. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

