Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $399,000 Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 36.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 267,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,747,000 after acquiring an additional 45,678 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 19.7% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $210.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.26. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $196.19 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

