Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yum China by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,693,000 after acquiring an additional 798,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yum China by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,888,000 after acquiring an additional 756,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

