Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after buying an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after buying an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chubb by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upped their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Chubb stock opened at $186.21 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $186.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $3,083,454. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

