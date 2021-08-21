Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,372 shares of company stock worth $28,806,824 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.11.

Shares of MPWR opened at $476.17 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $477.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.44.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

