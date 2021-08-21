Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 136.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 25.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,187.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

NYSE:VFC opened at $76.43 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

