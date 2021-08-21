Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $917.17 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $924.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $884.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.