Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Georgia R. Nelson Purchases 3,000 Shares

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Georgia R. Nelson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BLL opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,550,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,779,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ball by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Ball by 497.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Ball by 4.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

