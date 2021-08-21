Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.60 million-$124.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.48 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

Bandwidth stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 240,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -73.80, a PEG ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $102.65 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.77.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

