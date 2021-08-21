Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $36.44 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $474.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

