Barclays Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $670.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price raised by Barclays from $570.00 to $670.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $574.29.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $442.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $502.42. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

