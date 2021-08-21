Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Update

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $520.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.09.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

