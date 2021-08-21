BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 127.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.05.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

