Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BEPTF stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

