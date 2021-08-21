Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 201 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.71. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

