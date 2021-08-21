Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after acquiring an additional 152,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,049,000 after acquiring an additional 167,274 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.01.

