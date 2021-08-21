Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $450.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $437.92. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $301.76 and a 1 year high of $462.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

