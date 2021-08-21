Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

NYSE:GD opened at $197.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.