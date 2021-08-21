Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BZLYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Beazley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Beazley presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $452.00.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of BZLYF opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.