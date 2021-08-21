Bechtle Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, September 2nd (OTCMKTS:BECTY)

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 2nd. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:BECTY opened at $13.85 on Friday. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

