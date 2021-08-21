Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $34.99 and last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 15489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

Specifically, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,609,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $345,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,353.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,993. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -40.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 95.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 180,784 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $16,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

