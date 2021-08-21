Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

BRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. On average, analysts predict that Berry will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Berry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Berry by 49,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 252.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 9.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

