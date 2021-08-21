BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Trading Up 1.7%

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,656.59 ($47.77) and last traded at GBX 3,610 ($47.16). Approximately 11,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 36,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,550 ($46.38).

The firm has a market cap of £620.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,418.66.

About BH Macro (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

