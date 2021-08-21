BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Short Interest Up 15.4% in July

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of BBL opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.85. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 718,755 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 213,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 79,782 shares in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

