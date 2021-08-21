BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $4.00 Per Share

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02.

BHP Group has raised its dividend payment by 44.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BHP Group has a dividend payout ratio of 113.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BHP Group to earn $8.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.38. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.